First Taimur, then Jeh, why is there such an obsession over Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's children?

Not even Shah Rukh Khan's kids have the kind of following that Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi does. And that when Suhana Khan is expected to enter Bollywood. From trolling Taimur's name and mocking Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, people soon followed the child incessantly. His antics became news and his pictures keep going viral. Which is strange because while both Saif and Kareena are very well known stars, they aren't exactly the top celeb. Yet, it's their kids who have fan pages and are being talked about the most at such an early age.





The couple was concealing their second born, Jeh's, name and face but recently pictures of him are up online. Even Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture featuring him, without the emojis that were used to shield his face from being revealed. Kareena and Saif seemed to have changed their decision of Jeh not being visible to the public eye, and it makes sense why.





What is the reason the public is so keen and interested to follow and know Saif and Kareena's kids?