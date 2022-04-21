First trailer of 'Broker' starring IU, Song Kang-Ho, and Kang Dong-Won has been released

The first teaser of one of the most anticipated movies of the year has just been released. However, I couldn't see a proper glimpse of IU in the teaser. Of course, they'll make a separate teaser only to introduce the queen!





Here, IU is playing the role of a mother, and she embarks on a journey with two brokers (Song Kang-Ho and Kang Dong-Won). Together, they try to find a place for the infant. The movie will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. And IU is apparently attending the event as well. Are you looking forward to the movie?