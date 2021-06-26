First we hail debutants as great actors, then we troll them

Almost every new actor in the last 10-15 years has impressed the first time viewer watching him. We watch them, hail them as great performers, then they let us down. Basically, not many have the ability to really stand the test of time.

Arjun Kapoor: When we saw him in Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra, we wrote rave reviews on him claiming that he was a great actor in making. It only took us a few more movies to declare this chap a piece of furniture. My question: why be in a hurry to make them heroes?

Prateik Babbar: One of the most expressionless faces to have surfaced, Prateik Babbar I remember was called the 'find' after we saw him in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Of course he was impressive there. But then it soon unfolded that he did not have any range at all.

Omi Vaidya: The same could be spoken about our very loved Chatur Ramalingam aka Silencer from 3 Idiots. In the role that he made his debut with, he was a very perfect cast. But it was then realised that he was good only in the role that he played.

Conclusion: We misinterpret freshness as Quality. Almost every new face is going to feel unique, however whether or not he can truly stand the test of time is only found out much later.

And btw, happy birthday Arjun Kapoor!

Also, who else do you think impressed with his debut but later dissapointed?