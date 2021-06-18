Five Oil Hibiscus NutriMask – One stop solution for hairfall and dry and frizzy hair.

This Kitchen made hairmask is for absolute hair fall control & complete hair nutrition. Enriched with Slow Heat Infusion of fresh hibiscus flowers, hibiscus leaves, neem, curry leaves, amla, bhringraj, fenugreek in multiple oils like sesame, mustard, coconut, castor, jojoba, argan and more. This mask has 19 Powerful Ingredients packed into one.





I use this mask 3 times a week and would recommend the same to y’all. Benefits of using this mask regularly:

• 360-degree hair & scalp nutrition for healthy, strong hair

• Severe hair fall control

• Balding & hair loss & receding hairline reversal

• Hair growth & hair thickening for thin hair

• Repair of dry & damaged hair

• Super shine & bouncy hair

• Frizz control without losing bounce





Keep the mask on for 30 mins to 1 hour for nutrients to be absorbed well and don’t use a conditioner once you shampoo your hair. A single pack is available for Rs 145/- only and is a miraculous product for everyone facing hair fall.