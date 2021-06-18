Fix it up with Faces Canada!

Faces Canada Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer





FACES has always been one of my favorite brands. It is like I can go blindly with FACES Canada Products. Their products never disappoint and have their own vibe and class. I have been using FACES Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer for a really long time now and I am all set to share my experience with the same. Faces Canada Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer lightweight makeup fixing spray sets that set in your flawless makeup and ensures that you look fresh and hydrated even after hours of application. Brimming with the goodness of Moringa, Chamomilla Matricaria flower extract, Caffeine and Hyaluronic acid, this cruelty-free makeup fixer, hydrates the skin and protects it from radicals and pollutants. After you have finished applying your makeup completely, hold the FACES Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer at arm’s length, and apply a few squirts on all areas where you have applied your makeup. Now, just allow it to dry naturally without rubbing it in. Talkingabout the bottle, it is slightly translucent and one can easily notice the bluish liquid from the outside. It helps me to see how much the product is left. Once the spray is all settled in, it gives a natural dewiness look to the face, neither too drying and matte nor too dewy. Just about perfect.

What do you think about this fixer?