A Flawless Setting Spray For a Flawless Look

Using setting sprays are an important step to achieving flawless looking makeup that lasts all day. Instantly lock in your look with Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray for makeup that looks ‘just applied’! This delicately scented and long-lasting setting spray amplifies your entire look and causes your makeup to look fresh and dewy. The high - performance formula works in harmony with your complexion-enhancing foundation, concealer, bronzer and powder to create a weightless veil of hydrating goodness and a flawless - looking finish! No melting, no fading, no creasing!

With complexion-enhancing ingredients from smoothing Aloe Vera to hydrating Japanese Green Tea to Aromatic Resin, with a delicate, uplifting fresh, floral scent, it will give you the olfactory, sensory experience of a day at the spa and keep your makeup looking refreshed from red carpet to runway to real life! It is hydrating and fixing – your everyday invisible shield to seal in your magic makeup look - the ultimate airbrush makeup fix!