Flower-beauty at Cannes! Aishwarya Rai slays it at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Flowery beauty and bold black colour are what describe Aishwarya Rai's outfit for the red carpet look at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor graced the red carpet for Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick in a bold and extravagant long black gown. She kept her look simple, with bold eye makeup to match the gown. Aish had always looked beautiful, especially her red carpet looks are a high rate look for other designers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been ruling Cannes for years and her pictures in the golden gown are going VIRAL, pictures which are not from Cannes 2022 but from an old magazine shoot in 2019.