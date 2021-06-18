The Fluttery Mascara Makeup Trend.

It is still mandatory to wear a face mask in public, which means our eyes will be the focus of all the makeup looks this year too. These trends have trickled down from runway stars to Instagram influencers, and now it’s your turn to try them out.

Let’s forget all about that barely there mascara look that's been floating around the past few seasons and opt for this extra fluttery makeup trend which is also called spider lashes by some makeup experts. You don't even need to worry about swiping on eyeshadow—the mascara does all of the work. For the full effect, wiggle your mascara wand from root to tip while gently fanning your lashes out.

This sixties trend is making a major comeback. An exaggerated bottom lash is the essential component to this look. A set of false lashes that are elongated and fluttery will do the job, or stick to mascara for a more laid-back and messy vibe.

This year it’s all about dressing up your lids! Let me know in the comments below if you are going to try this out too!