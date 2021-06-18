Forgive me, but I feel Ranbir's guilt conscience forced him to get serious for Alia, nothing else

At a time when Virat & Anushka stamped their relationship followed by Ranveer & Deepika, someone like Ranbir may have feared being outcast by masses. He was already being projected as a womaniser which I feel was not helping his case.

When contemporaries like Varun Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, were all endorsing loyalty, love and commitment, Ranbir was still being outcast as a flirt and casanova. I guess that's just him being him. But this sudden splurge of wanting to settle down with Alia, becoming serious was a facade really.

Ranbir IMHO feared that he would soon lose his credibility if he doesn't hop on the bandwagon himself. It was just his guilty conscience that led him to get serious for Alia.

If given a chance, he would still prefer being the Casanova that he is.