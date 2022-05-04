Former 'After School' member Nana and actress Go Hyun-Jung to star in new Netflix original series 'Mask Girl'

Both Nana and Go Hyun-Jung have been cast for the same lead role in the upcoming Netflix original series, 'Mask Girl'.





'Mask Girl' tells the story of an ordinary employee who is insecure about her looks. However, every night she is active as an internet broadcasting jockey (BJ) but ends up getting into an unexpected event. Both Go Hyun-Jung and Nana will play the same role but based on different times.





According to the producers, the two actresses will present the same role with different styles and show an unpredictable, tense story. Will you be tuning into this show? What do you think about this concept?