Former APRIL member Lee Naeun joins Namoo Actors

Looks like Naeun is turning into a full-time actor as she has officially joined the company 'Namoo Actors'.





The rumours were already sparked when the CEO of Namoo Actors was recently found to be following Lee Naeun on Instagram. Meanwhile, Namoo Actors is also home to many stars including Roh Jeong Eui, Song Kang, Lee Joon Ki, and Girls Generation's Seohyun. Congratulations to Naeun as well as Namoo Actors. However, do you think Naeun should go back to her music career as well?