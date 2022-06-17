Former B.A.P Member Himchan To Hold Fan Events Despite Ongoing Sexual Molestation Case

Former B.A.P member Himchan will be holding fan events despite his ongoing sexual molestation case.









Last year, the former B.A.P was convicted of sexual assault with a prison sentence of 10 months and 40 hours of sexual violence treatment. He had been accused of assault by a woman during a retreat in 2018, for which he initially denied the charges but later plead guilty. In the midst of the case, Himchan also got into trouble for drunk driving.









However, that was not the end. In April 2022, two women accused Himchan of sexual molestation and that case is ongoing.









Yet, on June 18, Himchan announced that he will be holding 16 fan events in Tokyo from July 12-24 under the title 'Himchan Tokyo Live Week'. He'll perform twice each day and will even have a live stream for international fans.









What are your thoughts on the situation? Should such a situation be taken lightly considering idols who are accused of being bullies are forced to go on hiatus or even leave a group?