Former GFriend member Yerin to make her solo debut

GFriend's Yerin will finally be making her solo debut!





Sublime Artist Agency's representative just confirmed that the former GFriend member is preparing to release a solo album in mid-May.





This will be Yerin's first music release after signing with Sublime Artist Agency. Yerin, who debuted as a member of GFriend in 2015 under Source Music, parted ways with her debut agency in 2021.





Prior to this, Yerin has been busy with activities on her YouTube channel and numerous variety program appearances. Additionally, Yerin will be making her acting debut as the lead in "The Witch Store Reopening!"