Former Lovelyz member Jin opened up about a malicious online attacker on Instagram: When will this end?

Lovelyz former member Jin opened up about a malicious online attacker who has been constantly bothering and terrorizing her the past year through calls and Instagram DMs. She has now clarified her intentions to take strict legal actions against the delusional attacker. She took to Instagram to share her experience and to clear her intentions.





She wrote, "Since last September and even now, there is a person who is sending me messages filled with imaginary stories all thought up in their head, laden with cursing language. Sometimes, they even try to call me through Instagram. They use many different usernames, but based on the content or the wording of the messages, I believe that it is one person using multiple accounts." She concluded by saying, " Now, I've decided that I can no longer hold back, to protect myself. If the above activities continue, I will have no choice but to respond with strong legal action."





She further revealed the spiteful messages that she received from the online hater, the messages contain foul and abusive language such as, "Are you the crazy b**** who gave my friend hell? You b*****, live life properly", "Quit blocking me and reflect on what a bad person you are. Are you still following me? You copied my name and used words from my messages", "I will make you shed blood tears" etc.





Jin ensures the fans that private information such as phone numbers and addresses mentioned in DMs don't affiliate with her anymore. But, the question is how long do the artists have to face such instances where they are abused by the antis? It's already a well-known fact that South Korean idols already suffer a lot of mental pressure due to such malign and hatred that they end up committing suicide.





What are your thoughts on such hateful actions?