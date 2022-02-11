Former Miss A member & actress Suzy to make a music comeback after 4 years

After 4 years gap, Suzy will be getting back to her singing career with a new digital single "Satellite". Her agency 'Management SOOP' revealed that the song will showcase her vocals that'll be different from her previous works. The former Miss A member has apparently written the lyrics too, which will express her longing for something unreachable and express feelings. She revealed a teaser photo in which she seems to stare into the background with a melancholy expression in a blue-tinted spotlight.





Although she took a gap in her music career, Suzy has become one of the top Korean actresses by working in hit Kdramas like 'Start Up', 'Uncontrollably Fond', 'While you were sleeping', and 'Vagabond'.





Meanwhile, her hit song "Satellite" is set to release on February 17. This will be her first release since her 2018 solo mini-album 'Faces Of Love' which happened after Miss A disbanded under JYP Entertainment. Are you excited about Suzy's comeback?