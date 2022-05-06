Former NU'EST member Ren signs with VIVIZ's agency

Nuest's Ren who recently left Pledis Entertainment under HYBE Labels has signed an exclusive contract with 'Big Planet Made' also known as 'BPM'.





BPM is also home to artists like former HYBE labelmates Eunha, SinB, and Umji, who re-debuted as VIVIZ, former SISTAR member Soyou, Ha Sung-Woon, Huh Gak, Lee Mujin, BE'O, and more.





The company stated they are delighted to be working together with who combines a diverse array of talents and musicality. They will be unsparing in full support of Ren so that he can be actively promoted in the future.





Lastly, they asked to keep a warm eye on Ren as he makes a fresh start on his own at a new home. After his journey with NU'EST since 2012, Ren will start his new journey as a solo artist in BPM. Are you guys looking forward to him?