Former NU'EST member Ren in talks to sign with Big Planet Made

Big Planet Made confirmed that former NU'EST member Ren is in talks to sign with their agency.





On April 11, News1 reported that Ren is in talks to sign with Big Planet Made. In response to the report, a representative from Big Planet Made stated, "It is true that we met with Ren, but nothing has been decided regarding a contract."





Big Planet Made is currently home to artists like Soyou, VIVIZ, Ha SungWoon, Lee Mujin and more.





Earlier in February, NU'EST officially disbanded after releasing one final album together. JR, Aron, and Ren parted ways with PLEDIS, while Minhyun and Baekho renewed their contracts as solo artists. In his heartfelt letter Ren wrote, "I've decided to leave NU'EST and walk in a slightly different direction. It's not a path I've walked before, so I'm a little scared and cautious, but I want to take courage and walk it."





Are you excited for Ren's solo debut?



