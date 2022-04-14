Former Stray Kids member Kim Woojin to play the lead role in HBO Max's new series

Soloist and former Stray Kids member Kim Woojin is confirmed as the lead role of HBO Max's new original series titled 'Além do Guarda-Roupa' (translated to 'Beyond the Wardrobe').





He's the very first Korean actor to become lead of a HBO Max Series. He'll play the character of Kyungmin, a member of a Kpop boy group 'ACT'. The female lead will be the Brazilian actress Sharon Blanche. His agency has informed that he's already in Brazil to shoot the series.





Meanwhile, this series is set in Brazil and tells the story of a girl who finds a portal and meets a K-Pop idol through it. It is scheduled to release next year. Are you looking forward to it?