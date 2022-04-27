Former TRCNG Members To Redebut in June

Four TRCNG members will be redebuting as a new group!





On May 1 APR Entertainment released an APR PROJECT promotion scheduler which included teasers for former TRCNG members Jihun, Hyunwoo, Siwoo and Kangmin (who will go by Hamin).





Throughout the month of May, the four will greet fans through Instagram Lives and fan cafe. They will also be releasing photos, individual member teasers and releasing a music video teaser to raise anticipation for their June 6 debut.





Meanwhile, TRCNG was an eight-member boy group that debuted in 2017 under TS Entertainment. The group officially disbanded back in March 16 after the end of their contracts. Jihun, Hyunwoo, Siwoo and Kangmin all entered APR Entertainment this April.