Foundation Makeup Tips Every Woman Should Know

Here are a bunch of tips and commandments that will come in handy when you’re doing your base.





* It requires a certain amount of skill to look luminous in any light. When it comes to foundation, lighting is crucial because your makeup will look different in yellow lighting when compared to fluorescent. It’s best to do your makeup in natural lighting, or a warm, white LED light.





* To find your shade match, make sure you test out a few samples or at least test it out on your jawline or chest.





* If your skin is oily and acne-prone, opt for a lightweight, oil-free formula, and if your skin is dry and does not break out, try an oil-based foundation.





* To add a subtle glow to your face, mix a liquid illuminator with your foundation.





* Liquid, cream, and gel foundations are best applied with a damp beauty sponge.





* Want to make your foundation last all day long? Use a translucent setting powder with a fluffy brush and dust it over your T-zone. You can also set your base with a setting spray.





* The way you prep your skin before you get in with the makeup will have a drastic impact on how your makeup eventually turns out.





Ladies, your foundation is meant to balance out color and unify your skin tone. Remember – less is more, so use it right, and it can make you feel pretty powerful!

That was our take on how to apply foundation flawlessly. Do you have any go-to techniques to apply foundation?

We would love to hear your take on this. Share with us in the comments section below.