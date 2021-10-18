Foundation Makeup Tips For A Flawless Base

A flawless base is important to keep the makeup on point. Without a well-set base, the makeup can look unappealing or tacky. It is not only about applying a layer of products to your skin. The foundation must be used according to the skin concern and skin type.

Base Makeup Tips For Every Skin Type

Dry Skin

Concerns: Dryness, inflammation, tightness

First, cleanse your skin and moisturize your face. Then prepare your skin with a nourishing vitamin-enriched primer or hydrating oil primer. Apply color corrector where it is needed and then apply a foundation. Use a sponge to blend your foundation. Then opt for a concealer and set your makeup base with a hydrating mist or a spray.

Oily Skin

Concerns: Excess sebum, enlarged pores, acne risk Cleanse and tone your skin by using suitable products and use a lightweight vitamin C serum. Opt for a pore-minimizing primer filled with skincare elements to prep your skin. Then use a mattifying foundation. Set your base with a loose powder instead of using a setting spray. Don’t use color concealers and correctors.

Combination Skin

Concerns: Dry skin, oily skin, breakouts, enlarged pores, discoloration Cleanse your face with an oil-infused cleanser and moisturize your skin with priming water or oil. Use a foundation matched with your skin, one shade lighter or one shade darker than it. Use a mattifying foundation on areas that tend to get oily such as the apples of the cheeks, T – zones, and also chin area. Apply a mattifying concealer on blemishes. Don’t forget to apply a foundation on the contours of your nose and mouth, under-eye area, neck, and jawline. Then blend with a makeup sponge. Use a setting spray.