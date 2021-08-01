On this Friendship Day's eve: Do you agree with Rahul from KKHH that 'Pyaar Dosti Hai'?

Most of all grew up watching SRK movies and imagining our own romantic life like that. But little did we know, that these happen only in movies and not in real life. Tomorrow is Friendship's Day, and the first movie that comes to my mind is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. There, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) once said, "Pyaar Dosti Hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti, toh main usse kabhi pyaar nahi kar sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi." Do you agree with this? Or do you have any other opinions on it?

