Frizzy hair? Try L'oreal Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Primrose Oil!

As soon as Monsoon hits my naturally wavy hair feel frizzy! no matter how many pre wash conditioning I try they still tend to feel dry and frizzy. That's when I came across L'oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Primrose Oil and thought of giving it a try. It claims- Enriched with pro-keratin, kuku and evening primrose oils Provides an anti-frizz effect for up to four days Effectively controls rebellious hair and tames flyaway. If there is one hair product that I always have in my bag, it's this one. My hair gets rough and tangled and I know this one serum can solve it all for me. After washing my hair, I always use this serum on my hair. Just a few drops work to make my hair turn smooth and glossy instantly. This is a great product to use just before you are blow drying your hair, it gives great shine. My hair is really fine but this serum gives little bounce to them. Added advantage!