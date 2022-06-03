fromis_9 Announces June Comeback

fromis_9 has announced their comeback date.









On June 6, fromis_9 revealed their comeback date while unveiling their first comeback teaser. According to the teaser, fromis_9 will return with their fifth mini album "from our Memento Box" on June 27.









Previously, fromis_9's agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed that the group would be releasing a mini album in late June and that member Baek Ji-Heon would be returning from her temporary hiatus due to anxiety symptoms.









Meanwhile, fromis_9 held '2022 fromis_9 1st fan meeting 'fromis day' last month and met with fans.