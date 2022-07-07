Funny or Cringe? Ranveer Singh talking about his 'sex life' on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally here and what a great start to the season. The opening episode features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The actress was seen talking about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor among other things whereas Ranveer Singh was seen discussing his "sex life" on the couch. This definately has caught a lot of attention. Some people found it funny while some cringed. Being open with the media and his fans is one thing and talking about your sex life publicly is another thing. I found it funny because of the way he goes about it on the episode. Ranveer Singh's words shouldn't be taken seriously.