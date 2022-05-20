The gangster who murdered Sidhu Moosewala is the same gangster who wanted to murder Salman Khan.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar admitted to killing Sidhu Moosewala. Lawrence Bishnoi is the same gangster who attempted to assassinate Salman Khan a few years ago. Lawrence considered Blackbucks to be a sacred species, and he desired to kill the Mega Star to avenge their deaths. Lawrence Bishnoi is in Rajasthan Jail, but according to sources, he still runs his gang over the phone. He had Sent his sharp shooter Sampat Nehra to Mumbai to keep an eye on Salman Khan. Sampat Nehra Admitted that there was a plan to kill Salman and he was sent by the Bishnoi Gang.