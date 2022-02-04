'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is an example of how roles are snatched from Transgender!!

The first trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Friday to a great reaction from fans. Vijay plays Gangubai's rival Razia Bai in the movie. A few scenes from the movie show Razia trying to intimidate Gangu, telling her to back off from Kamathipura. Fans have been raving about Vijay's performance since the trailer drop. "After watching this trailer one thing has been proved that Vijay Raaz is one of the best actors in our times. His entry really gives goosebumps," wrote one. "Everyone's acting is brilliant but Vijay Raj just stands out for me. I mean the way he portrays the character is just brilliant," wrote another. However, not everyone is on board with a cis-gender person once again nabbing a transperson's role. "Can Bollywood stop casting cis/straight people as transsexual characters, please? It's 2022 already and I am pretty sure that there is enough talent in this country where an actual transsexual can portray a transsexual character," a person wrote in a tweet.