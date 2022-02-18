Gangubai Kathiawadi has been caught in another legal hassel

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in 2 days at the theaters. Since the announcement of thi film, Alia and the filmmakers have been going through many legal hassles.

Everyone has been behind this movie. Whether it's any actor or any common man, everyone has been finding faults with Gangubai Kathiawadi. In recent times, the actress's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been caught in another legal hassle. The Supreme court has suggested the filmmakers to change the name.

If reports are to be believed, a leading media house has said that the Supreme Court has asked the makers to change the film's name. The legal team from Sanjay Lela Bhansali have said that they need to discuss with the director on this case. The next hearing is going to happen tomorrow.

Do you think there is a chance for the makers to change the movie name just a day before it's release?