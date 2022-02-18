Gangubai Kathiawadi: Legal Trouble Or A Publicity Ploy?

As the movie releases, today here's taking a look at what landed the movie in legal trouble. Barely a day before its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' fled a stop from Supreme Court. In the same week, the film escaped several PILs when the Bombay High Court dismissed three invitations seeking deletion of the words 'Kamathipura', 'Kathiawadi', and 'China' from the film. Interpreting these PILs as trivial, Senior lawyer and Human Rights activist Abha Singh told Outlook that a toxic practice has started where PR agencies of movies suggest getting such cases filed to establish a hype and buzz around the movie and called it a strategized publicity ploy. Citing previous incidents and court observations, she said, "No court gives a stay 2 days before the furlough of the movie."