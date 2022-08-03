Gangubai Kathiawadi in the race for Oscar 2022?

One of the biggest movies of 2022 was Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring actress Alia Bhatt. The movie went on to surpass the $100 billion milestone in all its grandeur and was adored by audiences worldwide as well as in India. At the Berlin International Film Festival, the film also had its world debut. Gangubai Kathiawadi is prepared to submit an entry for the Oscars after receiving such much acclaim and affection from the audience.





The Oscar nomination for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which stars Alia Bhatt, has not yet been officially announced. In addition to this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, The Kashmir Files by Vivek Agnihotri and RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, have both been nominated for Oscars.





Strangely, Gangubai Kathiawadi is not Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first film to compete for an Academy Award. After Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Saawariya, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and Padmavat, this movie marks his tenth as a director.﻿