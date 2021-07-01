Garnier Duo action facewash

Claims: It claims that it will help to fade away dark spots and reduces dullness.

Price: 160 Rupees for 100 gm

Available : Nyka and amazon

Packaging : It comes in white tube with yellow flip flop cap.

Consistency : It has thick consistency.

My experience : It has white clay, lemon extracts and vitamin B3 present in it. A little product does good job of cleaning the face. After washing, i noticed my face is completely free of all the dirt and oil. This facewash is good for oily to combination skin type but not recommendable to dry skin type as it will make your skin super dry. It did not irritated my skin and nor caused any kind of itching on my face. I also don't get any acne by this but it not reduced old acne and also it did not helps in preventing the formation of new acne. I got no breakouts. It is paraben free. It did not removed my acne scars as it claimed.