Garnier Micellar water review

Micellar water is used as a part of double cleansing. It is used to remove makeup and sunscreen. Garnier Micellar water is a very affordable yet wonderful micellar water. It is only of my go to products. It instantly removes makeup and sunscreen leaving a clean skin (you have to follow it up with another cleanser also)

It does has fragrance which personally I don't mind. I have been using this for 2.5-3 years and I still can't get over it. The best part is its very very affordable, you get a 125ml bottle for Rs175 and it's always on discount in Amazon. One bottle lasts for a good time even though you use it daily once.

I generally like using matte lipsticks but it's kinda hard to remove it but this micellar water removes it sooo well without any trace. It even removes waterproof mascara very well.

I didn't face any breakouts while using this. I find this a great micellar water for daily use within budget.