Garnier Vitamin C Serum – Does This Work? #BeautyTruthBomb

The Garnier Vitamin C is heavily marketed in the recent past and that made me try out the product. It is a nice decent glass bottle. Also, this serum has a thick consistency and easily spreads out on the skin. But it has a very overwhelming and strong fragrance because of which I only used a product for 5 – 6 days. The serum contains glycerin, vitamin C, drying alcohol, niacinamide, ethyl exyl acid., Ascrobyl glucoside, salicylic acid.

On the front of the packaging, it is written – Spotless skin in just 3 days. In my opinion, it is a very short period to test any product and to show results on our skin. I am very disappointed with its marketing because it is also mentioned a bright complete. It should be taken out from the packaging. If a product is reformulated then they must not use the fragrance or just use a little or mild fragrance in it. More fragrances can be very sensitive to skin and then cause skin issues. Also, they must not use drying alcohol as it can dry out your skin.

I don’t recommend this product to you and it is worth the hype. This product needs reformulation and has to see better ingredients here with less fragrance.