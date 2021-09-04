Get The Naturally Glowing Skin By Using Lakme’s Lumi Cream!

Ask any girl in the world that what her dream skin looks like – their answer will be glowing and healthy skin. We all spend a lot of money to buy skincare products so that our skin looks radiant and remains healthy.

So, you can get glowing and healthy skin by using Lakme’s Lumi Cream. It is a lightweight moisturizing cream with a touch of makeup that gives bright and flawless skin. The cream is versatile and also can be used as a moisturizer. It can also be used as a highlighter to make the cheeks glow and for a flawless base, it can be used as a primer.

The Lumi Cream by Lakme works as a moisturizer that comes with a touch of a highlighter that provides skin with an instant glow. It contains ingredients like Vitamin C, B6, B3, and Korean pink pearl extracts that help in improving collagen synthesis and also controls oil production. Also, it has butylene glycol, emollients, hyaluronic acid, and glycerine that smoothens, moisturize, hydrates, and softens your skin.

I highly recommend it. This is a one-stop product for glowing and healthy skin.