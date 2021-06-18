Get no filter, minimal makeup look with this palette!

Looking for a good quality highlighter, blush, and contour in just one palette? They got you covered! We all love cute, handy stuff which has multi-purpose, right? I recently got the Sugar Cosmetic Contour De Force Face Palette in Shade Subtle Summit and I totally loved it! It has a really cute, very subtle yet attractive packaging. It comes in 2 shades, Subtle Summit for people with light skin tone and Vivid Victory for people with beautiful dusky skin tone. Both the palettes have beautiful shades of highlighter, blush, and contour. It retails for Rs.799/- and it is totally worth the money. Super handy, beautiful, and pigmented shades and all-purpose palette at a very reasonable price. SUGAR Contour De Force Face Palette has excellent shading, blends effortlessly without loss of pay-off, and lasts for hours without flaking or caking. Also, this product is dermatologically tested & approved and 100% safe for your skin. I would rate this product a 10/10. Starting from the packaging, versatility, blending power, natural look to shade, price, and pigmentation, I loved the product to every bit! For all the makeup lovers, go and get your hands on this one right away!