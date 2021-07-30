Get Ready To Attract Some Eyeballs By Recreating Ananya Panday’s French Mohawk Braid

Believe me or not, new and experimental hairstyles get me excited. Which is my I am always spying on my favorite celebrity. The hairstyle that I am inspired by Ananya Panday. She is rocking a French Mohawk braid and its looks amazing on her. It pairs well with an indo – fusion, ethnic as well as cocktail dresses.

Step 1: Start by grabbing the top section of hair and pin it up.

Step 2: Take the remaining hair and comb it towards the back to make a high ponytail.

Step 3: Now release the top section and comb it neatly in an upward direction.

Step 4: Pick a section at the front and weave a three-strand braid. Keep adding hair sections from the left and right sides (alternatively) to the center braid.

Step 5: Once you reach the end of the braid, secure it with the ponytail.

Step 6: Spritz some hair spray so the hairstyle doesn’t budge throughout the day.