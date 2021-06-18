Get Ready To Freak Out After Hearing About Joey King's Upcoming Projects!

As the Kissing booth 3 is on its way to Netflix on August 11, you should know that Joey King’s upcoming movies are surely to be thrilled for.

Kyle Allen who starred in the Amazon Prime Video Original movie ‘ The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’ will be seen along side Joey King in the movie - ‘The In Between’ which will be premiered on streaming service Paramount+. The outline of the movie is that after surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, a teenage girl believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld.

The In Between is just one of the many project Joey’s been working on, she is recently shooting for the upcoming movie 'Bullet Train', which also stars Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry, so you see this is an all star cast movie.

Joey is also all set to bring the ‘Uglies’ book to life with a new Netflix movie. She will not only star in the film, but also serve as an executive producer. Well, Joey King has got a truckload of films lined up for us and we cannot be anymore ecstatic to watch it all!