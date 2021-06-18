Get rid of that dead skin for a glowing skin! Try this scrub today!

I'm big on srubs! It works for me because it helps remove tan, dead skin and polishes it for smooth looking finish. I've tried a lot of new brands and their srubs but wanted to try something new and that, I've tried before. I got my hands on WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face & Body Scrub and tried it for myself. This scrub is made from traditional natural ingredients known for their exfoliating and skin rejuvenating properties. The ubtan scrub assists in removing dead skin, deep-seated dirt and tan, help to moisturize and soften skin leaving your skin velvety smooth and glowing. The scrub has almond powder, which contains vitamin E and antioxidants that help to moisturizes and prevents fine lines and dryness. Rose water is a mineral rich skin coolant and toner that firms up the skin, evens out the complexion, giving skin a soft glow. Chickpea flour is a natural exfoliator that aids in removing dead skin layer and fine hair from the face. The face and body scrub aids in smoothing and softening your skin. It helps to protect skin from environmental damage and supports the skin renewal process. Suitable for all skin types, this face and body scrub can be used to restore the skin’s natural radiance and suppleness. I use it every alternate day and love it! You should definitely give this product a try!