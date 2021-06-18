Get your NAIL game STRONG with The Beauty Co. Vitamin E Cuticle Oil

2020 saw a rise in revolutionary nail styles, which lead to most of us experimenting with different nail trends every now and then. Exposing our nails to various kinds of manicures can lead them to becoming weak and brittle. Therefore, it is imperative to regularly use a cuticle oil to keep your nails strong and shiny.

My manicurist suggested me to buy the, The Beauty Co. Vitamin E Cuticle Oil on seeing my nails weaken and become brittle post multiple manicure sessions.

This cuticle oil is intensely moisturising which protects my cuticles and nails. I saw my damaged nails heal quickly as compared to when I was not using a cuticle oil. To my surprise, even my nails grew faster! The skin around my nails tends to get dry so this oil is extremely helpful to soothe the skin around my nails.

Take a few drops of the cuticle oil and massage into your cuticles and around the nails until it gets absorbed completely. The vitamin E present strengthens brittle nails to improve overall appearance, gives healthy cuticles and strong, shiny nails. I use the cuticle oil 2-3 times a week but you can use this daily.