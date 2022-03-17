GFRIEND's Sowon shuts down dating rumors with SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan. Do you think other idols also shouldn't be afraid of speaking up?

Former GFRIEND member Sowon recently confronted about her dating rumors with SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan.





The dating rumors of two 95 liners sparked when they were spotted talking at Seoul Music Awards 2019. However, none of their companies addressed the dating rumors.





Recently she was doing a live broadcast on Vlive, where fans mentioned Jeonghan's famous trendy phrase. But because of comments about her dating rumors, Sowon directly said "Jeonghan is my friend, everyone. Please stop." She further clarified that he's nothing more than a friend "He's one of my closest friends, everyone."





Fans are impressed with how she stood up and cleared things up by herself. Fans believe that she was brave and it was really cool of her. Do you think other idols also shouldn't be afraid of opening and speaking up?