GFriend's Yerin To Make Her Debut In May

Former GFriend member Yerin has finally announced her solo debut date!









In April this year, Sublime Artist Agency (SAA) revealed that Yerin, who had signed with the company in June 2021, was gearing up to make her solo debut in May.









On May 4, Yerin confirmed that she is set to debut on May 18 through a teaser schedule for her first mini album "ARIA." Additionally, she dropped an 'OBJECT TEASER.'









Yerin, who had debuted with GFRIEND under Source Music in 2015, parted ways with the company in 2021. After the group's disbandment, Yerin signed with SAA as a solo artist.