G(I)-DOL's Minnie opens up about her pet and gets emotional

Pet owners know how sad it could be to let your pet rest in peace. We wouldn't even want to imagine a moment like that.

Many K-Pop idols have cute pets who are equally famous and loved by fans. G(I)-DOL's Minnie had a pet called Taohu whom she had to let go because he had fallen sick.

On Thursday's "episode 5- Dealing With Grief" of Mindset-Dive, Minnie opens up about her emotional journey of letting her pet go and how she had suffered mentally.

