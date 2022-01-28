Girl Group APRIL has disbanded after bullying controversy

It has been officially announced by DSP Media that their girl group APRIL has officially disbanded after six years. April, who debuted in 2015 with their first-ever album "Dreaming," released their last comeback with their special album "Hello Summer" in 2020. The group was embroiled in a controversy after their former member Lee Hyun-joo revealed through social media last year that she was bullied and assaulted by the group's members when she was performing with them.





However, the rest of the members denied the accusation through their fan cafes and even had an argument with Hyun-joo over social media. But, the group couldn't get back to their feet after the controversy arose and hence, it seems that is the reason why they decided to disband.





In the statement, DSP media said, "Hello, this is DSP Media. We are informing you that our artist APRIL has disbanded. After a long period of discussion and debate, our agency and the APRIL members decided to have the group disband and go their separate ways. We ask that you give lots of support and interest to the six members, who will be walking a new path that is not part of APRIL. Furthermore, we would like to once again thank the fans who supported and cheered on APRIL for the past six years." Meanwhile, earlier this week, RBW announced that they had acquired DSP Media and would be taking over the agency at the end of March.





