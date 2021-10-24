Girl group Lovelyz disbandment is confirmed!

Many speculations were made around Girl Group Lovelyz disbandment. Soon after the rumours were circulated, Lovelyz's agency Woolim Entertainment released an official statement confirming the disbandment which left many fans disheartened.





The statement went, "The Lovelyz members' exclusive contract with our company is scheduled to expire on November 16, 2021. After a long discussion and consideration, seven of the Lovelyz members (Yoo Ji Ae, Seo Ji Soo, Lee Mi Joo, Kei, JIN, Ryu Soo Jung, Jeong Ye In) have decided to prepare for a new start in a new position, and we decided to respect and support the members' decisions."





They also confirmed that Baby soul has renewed her contract with the agency because of the long-standing trust. They further showed their gratitude towards fans and requested their continued support.





Meanwhile, Lovelyz made their debut in November 2014. They went on to produce some great albums and tracks including "Hi," "Joyland," "Twinkle," "Obliviate" etc.





We wish them more success further as solo artists. Which is your favourite track of Lovelyz?