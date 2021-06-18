'The Girl on the Train' Review: Parineeti Chopra boarded a train that never left the station

Parineeti Chopra, starring 'The Girl On The Train', is a 120 minutes mystery thriller based on a novel written by Paula Hawkins. Now, let's dig deep into Ribhu Dasgupta's directorial flick.

The story revolves around a successful lawyer, Mira Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra), who lost her child and her husband's love, which led to her suffering from amnesia.

The film opens with a chasing sequence on the backdrop of a jungle, where Aditi Rao Hydari is running to escape from a stranger. Then cut to High Road Station, where Mira (Parineeti Chopra) waits for the train to arrive in an injured state.

Parineeti Chopra tried to do something different this time from her usual bubbly chirpy roles, and she has given her best. Aditi Rao Hydari did a really good job in very little screen timing. Kirti Kulhari, as Kaur, a Punjabi police officer investigating the mystery, unfurled many different layers to the character with some striking dialogues and action sequences. Avinash Tiwary would be seen in a complex role this time.

The story could have been believable if it was set in Mumbai or Delhi. The location of the film has been set in London. The director sir had a far-fetched idea that didn't land properly. Within 5 mins of entering this thriller movie, you will find two back-to-back songs that might feel unnecessary. The cinematography has been mediocre; Ribhu couldn't wrap it up properly. And if you have read the original book, then you would probably not give it a watch.