Girls' Generation To Release A Reality Show Ahead Of Their 15th Debut Anniversary

Girls' Generation will be releasing a reality show ahead of their comeback!









On June 9, numerus media outlets reported that Girls' Generation are filming a reality show ahead of their 15th anniversary comeback. The reality show will be airing on JTBC in early July to celebrate their 15th debut anniversary.









Fans were excited to notice the girl group were filming something together and even spotted seven members filming around South Korea with the exception of Seohyun, who has a different filming schedule.









Girls' Generation debuted as a nine member girl group in August 2007 under S.M. Entertainment. Currently the group consists of Taeyeon, Yuri, Hyoyeon, Sunny, Yoona, Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun.