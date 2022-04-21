Girls' Generation Yoona and 2PM's Junho cast as leads in new rom-com drama

Idol-actors Lim Yoona and Lee Junho were last seen together at MBC's music festival 2021 where they performed on 'Senorita'. But who would've thought we'd see them together in a drama?





The rom-com drama titled "King The Lander" takes place in a hotel, where the chaebol's grandson can't stand a fake smile and a woman has to smile even when she doesn't want to. Junho will play the brilliant, charming, business-oriented heir, but he doesn't know anything about love.





Yoona will play the hotelier who had a very tough childhood, but she to get the prestigious King's Hotel. The drama will be written by 'All of us are dead' writer Chun Sung II. The drama's filming will start in the fall. Are you looking forward to it?