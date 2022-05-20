Girls Generation's Hyoyeon apparently lost 9kgs for her latest comeback

Hyoyeon recently showed off her slender figure on Instagram. She has lost 9kgs for her latest release 'DEEP'.





She once mentioned that she was much fat compared to the other girls in 'GOT the beat'. Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption "I performed while listening to the cheering of SONEs. It was good and I was happy to see you. DEEP is on fire."





What are your opinions on her excessive weight loss? Do you think she needed to lose the weight?