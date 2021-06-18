Girls Hostel or Engineering Girls-which one did you like most?

Even though we hate college and its assignments, let's be honest for one time, this whole pandemic and lockdown thing has made us miss college even more. Watch these college web series and relive your old memories with your friends. Tell us which one would you prefer to watch more?

Girls Hostel:

Girls Hostel has two seasons, first, you can watch it on Netflix or TVF Play App and the second season you will find on Sony Liv App. The story has friendship, hostel madness, college life, debates, fights, and many more. Ahsaas Channa, Sristi Srivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar feature in the web show.

Engineering Girls:

This series will give you the motivation that a girl can also stand tall against all boys in an engineering college. This show mainly focused on three girls (Barkha Singh, Kritika Avasthi, Sejal Kumar) and their struggles to get acknowledged in college along with handling relationships. You can find this on Youtube, TVF Play App, and SonyLiv.

