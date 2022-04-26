Girls Planet 999 fame Shana Set to Debut with MLD Entertainment's Girl Group

MLD Entertainment, home to K-pop group Momoland, is set to debut a girl group in June!





In an interview with Star News, MLD Entertainment's CEO Lee Hyungjin revealed details about the girl group's official debut. "The next girl group, LAPILLUS, is preparing more meticulously to debut around June. It consists of members who speak Spanish, English, Tagalog, Chinese, and Japanese," Lee Hyungjin said.





Debuting under the name LAPILLUS, the group members will be revealed sequentially from the third week of next month. However, two confirmed members include Filipina-Argentinian singer/actress Chantal Videla, who goes by the stage name Chanty and former 'Girls Planet 999' contestant Nonaka Shana.





Further information has yet to be announced, till then check out Chanty and Shana's reedition of 'Santa Tell Me.'